Choreo LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.45. 20,079,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,405,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

