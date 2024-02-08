Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.65. 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.64.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,393,178 shares of company stock valued at $366,680,675 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

