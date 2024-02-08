Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.11. The stock had a trading volume of 447,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

