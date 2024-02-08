Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,786. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

