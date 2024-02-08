Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PRU opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $109.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

