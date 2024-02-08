Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
SCHA traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 407,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
