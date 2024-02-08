Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,013. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.