Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,315,063 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.70. 279,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.