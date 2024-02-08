KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 187,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

