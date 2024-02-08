KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.79. The company had a trading volume of 178,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,643. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.99.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

