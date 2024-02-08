General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.40. 535,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

