McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $18.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.96. 433,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $519.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

