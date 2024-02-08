Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. 158,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,977. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.