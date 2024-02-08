Beatrice Hollond Buys 100 Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £988 ($1,238.56).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 109 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £986.45 ($1,236.62).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCIT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 984 ($12.34). 578,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 945.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 898.87. F&C Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 825.67 ($10.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.75 ($12.50). The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About F&C Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,121.21%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

