British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 7 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,341 ($29.35) per share, for a total transaction of £163.87 ($205.43).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.31) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($175.86).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,309 ($28.95) per share, for a total transaction of £161.63 ($202.62).

British American Tobacco Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 165 ($2.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,484 ($31.14). 6,052,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,481.72. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,233 ($27.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,242.50 ($40.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,968.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.88) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

