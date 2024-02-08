Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Buys 4,300,000 Shares

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 4,300,000 shares of Latin Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 30,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 3,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$210.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 3,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$210.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 3,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$225.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 12,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 1,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$70.00.

Latin Metals Trading Down 6.7 %

CVE LMS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Latin Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

