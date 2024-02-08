Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $930,041.60 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.19. 296,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,881. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $103.21.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.