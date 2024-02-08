FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLT. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Shares of FLT traded down $18.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.64. The company had a trading volume of 704,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

