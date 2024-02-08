BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 401,620 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 401,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,472,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,130,611.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,757. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.