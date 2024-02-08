The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $85.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 791.78%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

