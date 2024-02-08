Shopify Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 97,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 71,672 call options.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,940,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,109. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

