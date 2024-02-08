Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

