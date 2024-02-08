Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 957,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.81%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Report on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.