Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDS traded down $11.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.25. The company had a trading volume of 69,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,194. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

