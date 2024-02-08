Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 401.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 81,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.