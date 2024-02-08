Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 51,660 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,660 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of CNH Industrial worth $36,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 991,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,645. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

