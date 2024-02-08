Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

