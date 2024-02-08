Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 229,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,921. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.