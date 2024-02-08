Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 83,599 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,599 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 1,954,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,851,729. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

