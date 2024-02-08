Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $542.47. The company had a trading volume of 156,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,562. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.05 and its 200-day moving average is $512.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

