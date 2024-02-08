Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $243.84. 497,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,930. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $249.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average of $217.19.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chubb

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

