741 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $652.15. 240,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $654.02.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.