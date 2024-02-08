Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 666,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,536. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.