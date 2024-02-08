Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,815. The company has a market capitalization of $528.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

