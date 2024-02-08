2,829 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,116. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

