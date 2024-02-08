Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSE BILL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,843. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90.

In other news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

