Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,243,000 after buying an additional 268,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $7.10 on Thursday, reaching $307.83. 599,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.42 and a 52 week high of $308.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $18,960,423 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

