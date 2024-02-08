Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.14. 746,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,028. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $145.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

