Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Shares in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 390,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 1,201,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,086. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 243.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

