Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,701,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

