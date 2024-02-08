Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock traded up $19.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.42. 257,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.57 and a 200 day moving average of $348.13. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $398.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

