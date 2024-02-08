Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 1,770 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY traded up $13.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

