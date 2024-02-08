American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

AFG stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

