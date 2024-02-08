Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.70-$9.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.66. 291,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,410. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

