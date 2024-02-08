Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.92.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ON

Onsemi Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,240. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.