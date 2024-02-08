504 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 9,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,413,000.

VGT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.10. The company had a trading volume of 133,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.10. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $514.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

