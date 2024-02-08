Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,438. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

