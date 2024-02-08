AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $613,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.