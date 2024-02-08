AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 18,200 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

