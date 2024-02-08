Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.58 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $83.76 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00079236 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00027279 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021084 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006501 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006399 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001238 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000861 BTC.
Hedera Profile
Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hedera
