Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.58 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $83.76 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00079236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.98679 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07718157 USD and is up 8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $85,964,402.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.